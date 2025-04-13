TCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCM Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.