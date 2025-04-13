TCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $184,216,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Paychex by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,746,000 after purchasing an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 30,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after buying an additional 566,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

