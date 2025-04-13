TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,723,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cummins by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.83. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

