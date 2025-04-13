TCM Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

