TCM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.4 %

FCX opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

