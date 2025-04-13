Technology Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Broadcom, Alphabet, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that predominantly operate within the technology sector, including areas such as software, hardware, internet services, and telecommunications. These stocks are known for their growth potential and innovation, often exhibiting higher volatility compared to stocks in more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 309,088,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,937,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.14. 79,283,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,780,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.31 and a 200-day moving average of $231.59. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $32.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $552.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,451,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.40. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $11.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,854,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366,080. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.28. 29,770,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,208,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.96. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $824.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,091,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,132,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,885,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,491,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

See Also