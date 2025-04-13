Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

TDY stock opened at $464.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

