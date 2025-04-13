Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $123.70 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

