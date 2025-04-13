Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.2 %

TTEK stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

