The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 623,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,223,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,285,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $30,702,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 115,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.