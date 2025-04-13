The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458,379 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $589,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $199,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

