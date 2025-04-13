The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.