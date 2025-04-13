The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.