The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $9.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

