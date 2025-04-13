The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

