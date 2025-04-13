The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) is Garner Asset Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 539,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $485.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.34%.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Read More

