The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Announces — Dividend of $3.00

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

NYSE SWZ opened at $9.33 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 375.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

