The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 6.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after buying an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,953,000 after buying an additional 1,027,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $128.22 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.