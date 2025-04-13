The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $244.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.