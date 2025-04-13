Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

