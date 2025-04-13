Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Shares Up 7% – Here’s Why

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 4,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Titan Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.