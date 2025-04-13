TME Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TME Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $233.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

