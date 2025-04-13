TME Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of TME Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after acquiring an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

