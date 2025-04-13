TME Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $299.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

