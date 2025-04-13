Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 461 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.