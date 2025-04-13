Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

