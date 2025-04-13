Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

