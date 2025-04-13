Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

