Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TFIN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

