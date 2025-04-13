Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,159 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

