Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. LBP AM SA raised its position in Regions Financial by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 437,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 250,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.