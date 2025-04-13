Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.