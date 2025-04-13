Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,160 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

