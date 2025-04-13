Truist Financial Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $117,102,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $80,394,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,808,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,762,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $58,405,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.