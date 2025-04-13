TT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,197 Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.