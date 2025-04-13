TT Capital Management LLC Invests $431,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 78 shares of company stock worth $102,694. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,235.66 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $555.71 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,321.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,269.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

