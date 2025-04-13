TT Capital Management LLC Invests $759,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

