TT Capital Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HURA shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TuHURA Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HURA stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.



