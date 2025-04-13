TT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 217.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ARE opened at $76.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

