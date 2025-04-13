TT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Ally Financial makes up 2.1% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 184.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ally Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 147,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

