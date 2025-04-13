TT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. American International Group makes up about 1.8% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 329.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

AIG stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

