TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,473,148 shares traded.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £228.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,040.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.79.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.
