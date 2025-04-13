TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,473,148 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £228.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,040.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.79.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Richard Class bought 25,000 shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($28,141.36). Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

