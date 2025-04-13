Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of U stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,630,471.28. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,367.16. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,903 shares of company stock worth $17,934,432. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

