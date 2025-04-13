US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in US Foods by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

