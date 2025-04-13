Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 8,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

