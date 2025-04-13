Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Covea Finance raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.19 and a 200-day moving average of $319.71. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

