Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.8% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

