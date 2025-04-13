Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 8.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
