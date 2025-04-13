Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 37.1% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

