Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 158.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,549 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.