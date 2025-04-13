Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $259,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

